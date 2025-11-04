19g6xkw1caynf in
Has Anyone Recovered from an Under-leveling Move?
Context: I was a Senior TPM at an Amazon company and expected to come in at L6/L7 after leaving. Things didn’t go as planned: I took time off, then accepted an L4 role at another FAANG because I needed the job. After three years, I’ve just been promoted to L5, which helps, but I’m clearly overqualified for this level and feel like I left years of career momentum on the table.
Questions:
- Has anyone been in this boat (under-leveled after a break or lateral move) and regained trajectory? How long did it take to get back to where you expected to be?
- Did you stay and push for internal promotion, or did you interview externally and jump levels?
- Any career coaches who specialize in FAANG leveling/promotion packets and actually move the needle?
I’d appreciate DMs with coach recs, or public replies with experience/strategies. Anonymity appreciated.
TenuredGeek
From what I’ve seen, recovering from an under-leveling move usually comes down to getting that next promo faster than the typical timeline. If you’ve already proven impact at the higher scope, build a clear promo packet early, like even 6–9 months after hitting L5. Some people also switch companies right after the first post-leveling promo since it’s easier to “re-anchor” externally than internally.
theras
Yeah, I’ve noticed this too. Once you’ve been promoted internally, other companies tend to recalibrate your level closer to where you should’ve been originally. It’s almost like that promotion resets your market value, so if the current place is slow on leveling, it might be worth exploring options once you have that new title locked in.
