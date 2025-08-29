JackOLantern in
How to explain a job gap?
I've been struggling to get a footing after a sudden layoff and have a 9 months job gap since I keep getting ghosted or else final round rejected, it's always the classic we found someone slightly better than you.
How do I explain this job gap in interviews, the market is very weird right now.
8
2736
Sort by:
anonymoussourcesSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
Actually it matters in some cases where the hiring manager will give you low ball offers as they try to make use of your desperate situation. It had happened with me once.
6
jfzSoftware Engineer
That’s a separate issue. You can get lowballed regardless of circumstance. You’re assuming it’s because they think you were desperate but it could’ve been because of your interview performance.
In reality a gap doesn’t necessarily mean a candidate is desperate. Some people come from rich families, some can boomerang back to their old job and others are personally wealthy enough to ride out unemployment.
My advice:
1. Keep your reason for a gap nebulous: either you went traveling or you tried to do your own startup that failed.
2. Obviously don’t come off as desperate. Always show confidence and make it clear you’re exploring the market for competitive offers.
3. If possible set compensation expectations up front by confirming their current salary range and make sure the job level matches what you’re seeking.
4. And of course it never hurts to be willing to walk away, but a counteroffer will put you in a position of strength.
In reality a gap doesn’t necessarily mean a candidate is desperate. Some people come from rich families, some can boomerang back to their old job and others are personally wealthy enough to ride out unemployment.
My advice:
1. Keep your reason for a gap nebulous: either you went traveling or you tried to do your own startup that failed.
2. Obviously don’t come off as desperate. Always show confidence and make it clear you’re exploring the market for competitive offers.
3. If possible set compensation expectations up front by confirming their current salary range and make sure the job level matches what you’re seeking.
4. And of course it never hurts to be willing to walk away, but a counteroffer will put you in a position of strength.
11
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,527