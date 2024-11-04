maindivspan in
OpenAI doesn't allow AI during interviews
It surprised me — first company I've interviewed with recently that doesn't allow AI use during the coding portion. Coderpad, the platform we used, even has a ChatGPT-powered "AI Assist" feature.
renegeFull-Stack Software Engineer
What companies did you recently interview that permitted AI use during interviews in the first place
fZ8WZXRasDzm8GRn7YSoftware Engineer at Amazon
OP interviewing at some interesting companies
