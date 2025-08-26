Aarti Jangid in
What tech stack is best for building a modern news app?
I’m curious to know what developers think about the best tech stack for building a modern news app. By tech stack, I mean the complete set of tools and technologies used in development—everything from frontend frameworks and backend platforms to databases, APIs, and cloud services.
The reason I’m asking is that news apps have very specific requirements. They need to:
- Handle real-time content updates and notifications
- Work smoothly across iOS, Android, and web platforms
- Load quickly, even when traffic spikes
- Be secure enough to manage user data and subscriptions
- Easily integrate with external APIs and live feeds
- Scale as the user base and content grow
So my question is: Which tech stack (languages, frameworks, databases, and cloud services) do you think is best suited for modern news app development, and why?
Would love to hear from developers, product managers, or anyone with experience building apps at scale. What technologies have worked best for you, and what would you avoid?
1
659
Sort by:
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,526
1. Unless you literally need second by second updates like the stock market price feeds, which the majority of news sites do not need, this falls in the category of normal apps built around RESTful APIs otherwise second by second updates are just websockets most usually. Most customer facing websites or apps are just a frontend framework that does UI and a backend hosted on a cloud server somewhere that it pings for data. Then the backend will use some sort of database of your choice. This is a frontend-to-backend architecture.
2. Platform agnostic development requires special frameworks like React Native and is the biggest constraint if you mean you want to build an app you can download on various platforms. I also am unfamiliar with react native and developing in a frontend framework like this may limit your options of extensive libraries you can use like regular angular or react has because they are more niche. To be fair, any website you go to is capable of being “platform-independent” since all computers and OS’ have web browsers that work roughly the same and can view any type of web page.
3. Traffic spikes and scaling are not framework dependent and have more to do with your choice of cloud hosting setup.
4. Security is defined by what type of security you use. Any good framework will have some basic form of oauth security to implement security standards.
5. Any popular framework will have the ability to integrate with external APIs.
6. Scaling has more to do with your cloud platform and setup that tech stack.
If you’re doing this with little technical know-how it may take some extensive learning to do it yourself or you may want to work with a developer if you’re not one already.