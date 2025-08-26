What tech stack is best for building a modern news app?

I’m curious to know what developers think about the best tech stack for building a modern news app. By tech stack, I mean the complete set of tools and technologies used in development—everything from frontend frameworks and backend platforms to databases, APIs, and cloud services.

The reason I’m asking is that news apps have very specific requirements. They need to:

Handle real-time content updates and notifications

Work smoothly across iOS, Android, and web platforms

Load quickly, even when traffic spikes

Be secure enough to manage user data and subscriptions

Easily integrate with external APIs and live feeds

Scale as the user base and content grow

So my question is: Which tech stack (languages, frameworks, databases, and cloud services) do you think is best suited for modern news app development, and why?





Would love to hear from developers, product managers, or anyone with experience building apps at scale. What technologies have worked best for you, and what would you avoid?