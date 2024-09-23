Ginger Thomas in  
Technical Program Manager  

Job change

I am a technical program manager for a full business function in a financial company. Looking to break into asset management and hedge funds. Are there any relatable roles i can find there ?  
2
1418
Sort by:
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
Why the change? Just looking for new scenery?
gingerteaTechnical Program Manager  
I have been in my current role for few years. Sometimes it gets quite slow and so much time goes in just planning or getting resources approved. I assume small companies move fast and certainly pay more

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,590