Best answer to this question

"Please provide a headshot of yourself and a quote about what joining our company means to you. We would like to introduce you to our online community."
Well I am a privacy guy. There are very few pictures of me online and I like to keep it that way. In addition I don't see myself staying at this company for long because of their growth limitations. Last thing I need is for them to advertise my joining.
How do I politely reject their request?
Sounds like the marketing team needs content. You can just decline but your manager will probably have to back you up, which is a rough way to start a job. Or, look past the annoyance of this, have them pay for a nice headshot, use it to build a brand, get a better job.
I disagree about it being a rough way of starting a job. This is not an unreasonable request. The marketing team will likely just say "sure, no problem!"
It's all about how you frame it when you reach out. "Hey, I'm happy to be here! Here's my quote. Regarding the photo, would it be OK if I gave you an avatar in lieu of a photograph?"
I absolutely would not want my real photo being distributed. I shouldn't have to give a reason, either.
Once again, it's all about how you word it.
