The US is not the only one in a recession, EU is on the cusp
Very interesting graphic from Bloomberg showing a steady decline in GDP. Anyone in the EU concerned about what this means for job stability? Curious about things across the pond
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6958017267821330432/
hanJin9cmData Engineer
I truly wonder if this kind of thing would happen if world leaders cared more about green technologies. A lot of the global economic issues are tied to oil and gas. The conflicts with Russia are energy issues.
redvelvetroseCyber Security
Somewhat related actually: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/26/tech-to-climate-career-changes-why-these-workers-left-jobs-like-google.html
