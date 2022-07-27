JNcuou3 in  
Financial Analyst  

The US is not the only one in a recession, EU is on the cusp

Very interesting graphic from Bloomberg showing a steady decline in GDP. Anyone in the EU concerned about what this means for job stability? Curious about things across the pond


https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6958017267821330432/

The euro area is probably already contracting, according to Goldman - AmplifyME on LinkedIn

The euro area is probably already contracting, according to Goldman - AmplifyME on LinkedIn

The euro area is probably already contracting, according to Goldman Sachs 📉 The recession will last until the end of the year, with a contraction of ...

linkedin.com
2
1348
Sort by:
hanJin9cmData Engineer  
I truly wonder if this kind of thing would happen if world leaders cared more about green technologies. A lot of the global economic issues are tied to oil and gas. The conflicts with Russia are energy issues.
1
redvelvetroseCyber Security  
Somewhat related actually: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/26/tech-to-climate-career-changes-why-these-workers-left-jobs-like-google.html
1

About

Public

Finance

Members

6,537