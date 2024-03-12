JCrowder in
Poll
Did you negotiate your offer?
Mainly curious about people who got jobs within the past couple of years with the crappy market. Did you negotiate those offers? How'd it go?
Closed
725 participants
26
11506
DanielSoftware Engineer
Recently I've found that just mentioning the fact that you have another offer to consider will get each company to be more competitive.
22
sauceismyforteSecurity
I negotiated an xtra 5k and they got back to me within hours, happily accepted the offer right after
2
