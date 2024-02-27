E A in
What jobs should one pursue with AI now?
Hey guys, I appreciate advice on what degree to get and what job/jobs to pursue with the existence of AI
19g614l02w8d3uBackend Software Engineer
Don’t listen to AI will kill your job blah blah.. use AI as tool to learn faster, execute faster automate bunch of regular routine works. Keep learning stay up to date.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah, all this talk about AI killing jobs is bullcrap and, if you're in the US, you have to know that corporate CEOs will always find a way to make people work. All job skills will definitely be available in the future.
