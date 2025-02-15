Juju12 in
Requesting for Referral.
I hope you're doing well! I'm currently looking for a Data Engineer role at Netflix and would truly appreciate a referral. I've 3+ years of experience in data engineering, but navigating the current job market has been challenging in securing a full-time role for the past two years.
Your referral would mean a lot to me, and I’d be grateful for any help you can provide. Thanks in advance for your time and support—I genuinely appreciate it!
#Netflix
chatgptishilariousML / AI a day ago
You have virtually zero shot with 3 years experience. Not trying to be a jerk, but they rarely if ever hire non-seniors. Plenty of amazing companies out there not Netflix.
