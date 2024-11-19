frontendDeveloper in
Roadmap to Mastering Frontend Development for Big Tech Opportunities
I am a frontend developer with 8 years of experience in software development, primarily focused on building web applications based on Figma designs. I want to enhance my frontend development skills to qualify for opportunities at top tech companies. I’m willing to invest in quality education and resources to achieve this. Could you suggest the best approaches and learning paths for me?
I've been a frontend dev for about 10 or so years and here's roughly what my journey looked like: 1.Learn the fundamentals 2.Build websites/apps using fundamentals 3. Learn how to use the libraries and know what problems they solve 4. Build websites/apps using libraries 5. Start working as a Front End Engineer 6. Build simple versions of the libraries (look up build-your-own-x) 7. Build large websites/apps 8. Build libraries people actually use 9. Build different kinds of websites (static sites, blogs, marketing websites, admin UI, hacker news, Todo lists, social networks, maps-based apps, etc) At the end of the day, you'll learn the most when you're building and really getting stuff out there that people would use. In my opinion, an engineer who has gone out and built something that people want to use because it solves a real pain point is much more valuable to a team than someone who has just been working as an engineer for X years as a cog in the machine.
Thank you for sharing your experience, it will be great help for me.
