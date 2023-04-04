Hendrix in
Junior Software Engineer
Hello everyone, i'm a junior software engineer i recently graduated bootcamp and it's been a difficult process getting my first interview or offer. I've been using indeed, dice, ziprecruiter, monster and other apps to apply yets its rejection upon rejection.
Please i need help any reference, referral or words of encourage would be appreciated.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I can only provide words of encouragement, but keep going! You will get tons of rejections, but you only need 1 person to say yes. Work on your resume and your interviewing skills and something will come in due time. The market seems hyper competitive right now and it is, but there are still plenty of opportunities for more junior folks. Good luck!
