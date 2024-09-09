Joris Paul Leder in
Paying tax on stock bonus
Hello, I wanted to see how much software engineers actually take home in different countries. So I was wondering how the stock bonuses are taxed. So in Germany for example where I live you only pay tax on your profits. So do you just pay tax on the profit from starting from the moment you get the stock, do you pay right away or do you pay taxes on everything when you sell because until then the gains are unrealised but all the money is gain.
NumbersManBusiness Analyst
In the US, you get taxed on RSUs when they vest and it's taxed as standard income. Then when you sell the RSUs later, you'll also be taxed on the capital gains.
