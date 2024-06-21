uxdesign in
Rippling RSUs
Hello,
I got an offer from Rippling that includes 580k in RSUs over 4 years. It’s very interesting that the recruiter has set the price so high knowing that the company is not yet public. Other thing I’ve read is that Rippling lays off people before their first year to ensure they don’t vest. Is that a thing? How is the product team environment?
Thanks for your insights.
codeshifu
Rippling generally tries to lay folks off within 90 days if things aren’t going well.
