Poll

I am currently an EE student at a pretty good uni, not top 3 but up there. I want to work in ASIC.





Would it be better for my career and earning potential to do an MSBS program or work straight after BS.





The MS would boost my resume as I have only 3.4gpa(decent) and 2 internships in unrelated area of EE.





Would not having an MS affect my ability to break in ASIC or cap out my salary down the road?