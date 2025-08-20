Which resume did you guys use to bypass Workday?

Hey guys, based on my 6+ months job search so far, I've noticed that I've never gotten an interview from workday and this happened despite the fact that I've spent a lot of time tailoring my resume for Workday ATS which always seems to get rejected even if I'm a 100 percent match.





For the people who've gotten an interview from workday what are the tricks or steps you took and which ATS template did you use to be able to bypass it? Did you go with the standard overleaf or did you use Google docs or something else?

Thanks!