Which resume did you guys use to bypass Workday?
Hey guys, based on my 6+ months job search so far, I've noticed that I've never gotten an interview from workday and this happened despite the fact that I've spent a lot of time tailoring my resume for Workday ATS which always seems to get rejected even if I'm a 100 percent match.
For the people who've gotten an interview from workday what are the tricks or steps you took and which ATS template did you use to be able to bypass it? Did you go with the standard overleaf or did you use Google docs or something else?
Thanks!
Product Manager
I used to be a hiring manager at a company that used workday and received a large volume of resumes. The ATS matching score was just a column in a large table and no one looked at that column (not even my recruiters). I would do a 10-15 second glance at each profile and decided to move on or short list. Then from short listed resumes I would pick top 3-5 to screen. Most other hiring managers wouldn’t even bother looking and their overworked recruiters would scan the top 2-3 pages and identify who to shortlist. TLDR; ATS optimization is kinda useless when you’re getting hundreds of applications.
Software Engineer
Not every company bothers with human review on this level. I have done many 10pm applications and received a rejection at 2am the next morning (obviously automated).
