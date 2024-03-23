John in
SWE are not replaced by AI
I think being productive or 10x doesn't really mean we don't have problems to solve. May a team of 10 engineers and be reduced to 5 or 4 who supervises the application while the rest of them will be reallocated to work on some innovative solutions. I feel AIs like devin and ChatGPT will propel more innovative products. It will also unlock locked markets for tech industry such as Healthcare, finance, travel, personal saas and etc.
NoThisIsPatrickSoftware Engineer
Reducing team size by 50% is another way of saying it will replace 50% of software engineers.
piuvhhSoftware Engineer
I actually said that the 50% who were replaced might be reallocated to some creative and human intensive task or projects
