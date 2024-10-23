David Ledbetter in  
Computer Science at University of Maryland, Baltimore County 

Poll

Offer: SWE @ Apple - San Diego

Base: 142.5k
Stock: 94.5k (23,625 per year)
Bonus: 20k
Relo: 7k

Is this a decent offer from Apple? Is it a lowball? Coming in as an ICT2 with a masters degree and prior internship.

Closed

13 participants

1
468
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Honestly this is not a bad offer for Apple, I’m seeing a lower average in general for ICT2.

The only thing I’d caution is location. Being in San Diego while working at Apple could limit career growth and opportunities since it’s not the main HQ. If you’re in the Bay Area you’d benefit a lot from rubbing shoulders with a whole lot of Apple folks and cashing in on serendipitous interactions.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,590