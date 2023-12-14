Kelvin in
Internship
A software engineer student looking for summer 2024 internships preferably at a startup cause I feel the big tech is hard to get into. Any idea on startups hiring interns?
2
2231
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
levels.fyi has a job board and you might find some startups there. https://www.levels.fyi/jobs?locationSlug=united-states&jobId=104406549041947334 Other sites you could try: wellfound.com workatastartup.com hnhiring.com Startups are under a lot of pressure right now to spend dollars wisely so I'm unsure of how many internship positions you'll find. But there is a whole wide range of other companies that are not startups or big tech that you could look at. The most important part of your internship is that you have one to put on your resume once you graduate, the where is less important.
2
KevoniSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot. What other company would you be talking about so I can search them up
