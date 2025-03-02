Genentech vs. Intuitive Surgical Internship

Poll

I was very fortuante to receive an offer from Intuitive Surgical as a Clinical Research Intern and another offer as a Bioinformatics Research Intern at Genentech. Genentech doesn’t usually offer return offers for full-time roles, while Intuitive has some possibilities. My background aligns more with the pharma industry, and I don’t have any robotics experience. I like Genentech better, but I only have a master’s degree, not a PhD—so I worry that might limit my career progression if I aim to go full-time there. On the other hand, Intuitive’s robotic surgery industry is more fast-moving and tech-driven, which makes the offer appealing. The compensation for the internships are almost identical and this would be my final internship. I would love to hear some advice especially from people working in the biotech and pharama industry.

Advice???