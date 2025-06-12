Bestest in
Sre at Faang vs Mlops engineer in mid tier company
Need advice on which one to choose. Should I choose sre just for faang name. Also I heard for sre there will be so many incidents which needs to be looked in priority everyday
Thanks for your suggestion, but then when I checked with recruiters they said there will be only 10% of development and rest of them would be handling on calls and operational support.
I'd personally pick SRE. It's going to change your perspective on engineering and make you a better engineer long term.