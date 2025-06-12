Bestest in  
Software Engineer  

Sre at Faang vs Mlops engineer in mid tier company

Need advice on which one to choose. Should I choose sre just for faang name. Also I heard for sre there will be so many incidents which needs to be looked in priority everyday
fryguy94Software Engineering Manager  
SRE you'll have incidents. But you'll also have a rotation so its not 100% of your job. More like 20%. For that 20%, the alerts are your priority. The rest of the time you'll likely be building tools to make handling those incidents easier.

I'd personally pick SRE. It's going to change your perspective on engineering and make you a better engineer long term.
BestestSoftware Engineer  
Thanks for your suggestion, but then when I checked with recruiters they said there will be only 10% of development and rest of them would be handling on calls and operational support.

