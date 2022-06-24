81mjLpdw6 in
Interview anxiety, plz help
I study so much coding and then I get so nervous I forget who I'm speaking to.
The guy's name was Sam and I kept calling him Sean. Then he corrected me at the END of the interview. 🥲
Safe to say I probably didn't get the job.
What do you guys do to not be so nervous and perform well inperson?
19g617l4rt6qs6Software Engineering Manager
Practice, practice, practice. In my experience that's been the only thing to get the nerves out. Ask friends and family to hold practice interview sessions with you. Then once you are in the real thing, it will just seem like another practice interview.
