How do I become an engineering manager as quickly as possible?
I've always felt like my people skills are a bit better than my coding skills and I chose coding mainly as a financial decision rather than an act of passion.
I can do my technical work fine enough, but I'm more interested in becoming an engineering manager and getting paid the big bucks while interacting with people more than code.
Any tips on how to fast track myself to becoming an EM?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Focus on developing leadership skills like communication and mentorship. Get involved in project management to learn about timelines and cross-team coordination and continue strengthening your technical expertise to make informed decisions. Look for opportunities to lead, such as mentoring or managing small projects. Finally, build relationships with other departments to understand how technical goals align with business objectives
