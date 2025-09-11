naavirodeheege in
Expected base salary range for senior staff at Paypal - Bangalore India
I am expecting an offer for senior staff role (CL8) at Paypal. What's the max base they can offer ?
Yoe : 13
Current base : 65 lpa
Current TC : around 1 cr
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
For Senior Staff (CL8) at PayPal Bangalore, you should expect base to land in the ₹70–90 LPA range, with top candidates sometimes pushing toward ~₹1 Cr if they’re bringing highly relevant experience or competing offers. At that level, stock and bonus also become a big part of the package, PayPal typically adds 20–30% of base in performance bonus and equity grants, which can bring TC into the ₹1.2–1.5 Cr range. Since you’re already at ~₹1 Cr TC, the key is to negotiate for both higher base and a meaningful RSU package.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Mostly accurate. I’ve seen offers closer to 80 LPA base with RSUs making up the rest. Definitely push for equity since that’s where they’ll move the needle most.
