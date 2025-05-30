Advices for interview prep in AI / ML Research role in Computational Biology / Cheminformatics

Hey folks! Currently transitioning from PhD to industry, targeting ML research engineer roles in drug discovery/biotech companies.





For those working in this space - how do interviews differ from standard AI research positions?

Specifically wondering: Do they expect deep comp bio knowledge or focus more on ML fundamentals? Still heavy on live coding/leetcode or more research-focused technical discussions? Do they care more about your ML architecture skills vs understanding of biological problems?





Also seeking career advice on company types: from your point of view, would it be better to start at established pharma (Roche, Novartis) for stability, or jump into AI-first biotech startups (Recursion, Insitro) for faster growth? How do learning opportunities and future prospects compare between the two?





Any insights would be helpful - thanks! 🙏