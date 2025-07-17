Kt344 in
How AI Vibe Coding Is Destroying Junior Developers' Careers
New research shows developers think AI makes them 20% faster but are actually 19% slower. Vibe coding is creating unemployable pseudo-developers who can't debug or maintain code.
https://www.finalroundai.com/blog/ai-vibe-coding-destroying-junior-developers-careers
14
2457
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon17 hours ago
Love how they included the tweet from the guy who coined the term "vibe coding" and said that it'd be a bad idea to use anywhere other than a weekend project lol
13
About
Public
Tech
Members
790,212