Engineering Manager position

Hi
I am looking for career move after 8 years and have 18+ experience in bank. I am finding it difficult to get my resume selected. I did highlight all impact, quantify benefits and highlighted key skills. Any suggestion on referral in tech firm would appreciate.
One little trick for resumes is to spell out numbers instead using numerals. Also describe who was on the teams. So like, write: "Led a team of 10 engineers, to develop and launch new product features that improved consumer engagement by 8%" ⬇️ "Led a team of ten engineers, including two managers what led teams of 2-3, to develop and launch new product features that improved consumer engagement by 8%"
