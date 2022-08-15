espackman in
Job Interview Woes at
Hey all,
I recently passed through all the interview rounds and had a great experience at the in-person panel, but recently found out that things fell through with no reason or feedback as to why.
Has anyone else had an experience where a role that seemed a perfect match was dropped at the last moment? Also sussed that I was informed by my initial recruiter, rather than the hiring manager I had been working with over the last month or two.
Mdih16ahIudbSoftware Engineer
Interviewed with Cisco last year and the rec was canceled after my final interview with the product team. Thought they ghosted me and the recruiter hunted them down after the holiday and found out it was canceled and didn’t get an explanation. Pretty frustrating and disappointed that this is just “part of the process”. Doesn’t help that candidates probably do the same.
