BrooklynBroke in
Netflix lays off around 300
Netflix laid off 300 employees. Can anyone provide any info about what departments this affected? How is morale at Netflix? Anyway, I feel for those who lost their job -- I have been there myself a couple of times. Good time to take the severance and re-imagine yourself.
vnwiuNU81Human Resources
Position number of employees affected in this last round by role, not sure what depts exactly: Accountant 2 Analyst 1 Assistant 6 Associate 6 Coordinator 20 Counsel 9 Designer 1 Director 19 Editor 5 Legal Associate 1 Manager 41 Planner 1 Producer 3 Program Manager 3 Project Manager 1 Senior Counsel 2 Senior Manager 1 Specialist 5 Technician 5 Vice President 4
4nfaniProject Manager
Hopefully these people land somewhere great. Surprised VP level staff were sent home. Probably nice severance tbh.
