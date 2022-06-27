Netflix lays off around 300

BrooklynBroke in  
Netflix laid off 300 employees. Can anyone provide any info about what departments this affected? How is morale at Netflix? Anyway, I feel for those who lost their job -- I have been there myself a couple of times. Good time to take the severance and re-imagine yourself.
Layoffs have hit Netflix again, with the streamer letting go of roughly 300 staffers on Thursday.

vnwiuNU81Human Resources  
Position number of employees affected in this last round by role, not sure what depts exactly: Accountant 2 Analyst 1 Assistant 6 Associate 6 Coordinator 20 Counsel 9 Designer 1 Director 19 Editor 5 Legal Associate 1 Manager 41 Planner 1 Producer 3 Program Manager 3 Project Manager 1 Senior Counsel 2 Senior Manager 1 Specialist 5 Technician 5 Vice President 4
2
4nfaniProject Manager  
Hopefully these people land somewhere great. Surprised VP level staff were sent home. Probably nice severance tbh.

