What are some interesting data visualizations we can work on?
We'd love to work on some cool data visualizations and breakdowns with our compensation data. Was inspired by this analysis posted on Reddit earlier: https://imgur.com/a/net-income-of-swe-tech-hubs-4P9jneY
Adding a poll, but feel free to add other options and vote for it in the comments below.
tiramisu21Software Engineer
It would be really cool to have Cost of Living and Cost of Labor factored in to see where you have the highest actual take home pay. Not just rent, but everything from taxes and healthcare etc. It's probably difficult to do, but would be neat.
15
MLE3760ML / AI
The problem with this is that CoL can be extremely subjective. So are taxes, as well as the benefits you receive for those taxes. It all really depends on your specific lifestyle. Don't get me wrong, I love these comparisons a lot, but sooner or later you realize that the only way to reliably compare these things is to do your own analysis for your specific case.
4
