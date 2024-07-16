Which companies give SDE 2 level offers 6 months in advance?

I am graduating in December 2024 from a Masters in US, and have ~4 years of experience. I have spoken to a few people in Industry and they've said companies give offers (at most) 60 days before joining date, and are usually looking for people who can join immediately.

I have time on my hands this summer, and want to maximize my earning potential by getting a job early on. Are there any companies which give an offer this early on for SDE 2 level roles?