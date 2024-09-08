swipercod in
Millennium Management Offer Help
Does anyone have insights on the salary range for a Senior Software Engineer at Millennium Management in their Miami office? I'm expecting an offer soon and want to gauge if negotiating is necessary. Is a total compensation package over $350k realistic? levels.fyi data is from 200k-350k, so unsure how much to ask for.
Current TC is 250k.
notmaangidiot
Is MLP capping your base at 200k as they do in NYC? If so, ask a 350k-400k TC. Will get it. Are going through a fintech recruiter? They can help maxing the offer.
swipercod
not going through a fintech recruiter. I have directly applied. they did mention they can't do much with the base, but bonus is flexible so TC would be good.
