If you don’t currently have a job, would you take lower pay than what you previously got?
Would you not take lower compensation out of principle? If yes, how much a discount would you take?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yes, because 70% of what I used to make is better than 0% of what I used to make lol. But I definitely won't take an underpaid job with higher expectations. If I make 70% of what I used to, I expect to only have to provide 70% of what I had previously.
