How do you think Reddit's API will go?
Seems like it'll be the biggest IPO this year so far in a market that is downturned quite a bit.
How do you think they'll do?
Nightly95
I think it'll do better than a lot of people on reddit are probably thinking/hoping for, but I think there's a right to be optimistic about it. There's just an insane amount of reach and user data that companies would be throwing themselves to try and get.
