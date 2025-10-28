Amazon to announce largest layoffs in company history, sources say

Amazon is reportedly preparing for its biggest round of layoffs ever, up to 30,000 corporate roles could be cut starting Tuesday. It’s wild to think how far this has escalated, especially since Amazon’s already trimmed tens of thousands of jobs since 2022. The cuts will hit nearly every division as the company continues to “simplify” operations and reduce costs.





CEO Andy Jassy has talked about flattening management layers and embracing AI to drive efficiency. But as automation takes over more functions, it raises questions. Is this the start of a new era where even white-collar tech jobs aren’t safe?





https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/27/amazon-to-announce-sweeping-corporate-job-cuts-starting-tuesday.html?taid=68ffd3360ba86c000194939a&utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_content=main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter