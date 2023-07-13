PanickedBird66 in
Resume review
Hey, I have been affected by layoffs and trying to get re hired soon.
Since I am not getting any responses for interview kindly help me filter my resume better. I would appreciate your feedbacks.
Thanks.
Have a look at the above link if the attached doc doesn't open.
19g615kz2ag94r
A few things: - first of all, I would use a traditional template instead of the design you have. I really love the design, but those designs tend to be harder for some automated systems to read, and you dont want that to stand in your way. - dont use the wording "Worked on product development of". Use stronger words (that are also shorter) such as "developed", "built", "created", "architected", etc. - try to highlight more the impact of your work rather than just "what" you did. How did your work benefit the company? what impact did it have on customers?
