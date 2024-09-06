ZohoMaster in  
Program Manager  

Amazon L6

Does an L6 at Amazon have direct reports to him/her or they're just another IC? 
Nightly95  
It depends on the role, there are some people-manager L6's (and sometimes even as low as L5) and some ICs as well. It's dependent on the job family and team
2
ZohoMaster  
What would you say if the team was Global Retail & Transportation? Just trying to get some idea on what to expect. The HM or recruiter haven’t given me any details yet. I’m yet to start working though.

