Does an L6 at Amazon have direct reports to him/her or they're just another IC?
Nightly95
It depends on the role, there are some people-manager L6's (and sometimes even as low as L5) and some ICs as well. It's dependent on the job family and team
ZohoMaster
What would you say if the team was Global Retail & Transportation? Just trying to get some idea on what to expect. The HM or recruiter haven’t given me any details yet. I’m yet to start working though.
