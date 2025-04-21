Sastri in
What is Stripe India Employee benifits
I wanted to know all the employee benifits that strioe offer to its India office employees
defaangedSoftware Engineer at Stripe
I'm in America, so it might differ a little bit, but Stripe offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, wellness reimbursements, and parental leave. Employees have access to health care and insurance, pension plans, and work-from-home options. Additionally, Stripe provides a wellness stipend of $250 per month, which can be used towards gym memberships, workout gear, and more. Stripe's benefits page here: https://stripe.com/jobs/benefits
redgreenblueData Analyst
Adding to that, Stripe also offers fertility benefits and parental leave, as mentioned on their official benefits page. They emphasize comprehensive mental, physical, and medical health plans to support employees and their families
