Interview Fatigue
How do you guys handle it? It's draining especially when you're working a full-time job.
WaterBenderMobile Software Engineer
I have to remind myself why I'm doing it. Am I trying to leave a toxic place? Am I trying to get a higher pay? Also, I try to enjoy my interviews. This sounds silly but genuinely enjoying my conversations, assuming it's a non-tech interview, with the interviewers.
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Enjoying the interviews is helpful. It's hard sometimes but that does make it a lot easier.
