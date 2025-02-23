EddyTom in
SWE or PM (which is easier to juggle?)
currently an SWE, thinking of pivoting to PM for two reasons
-Want to do less work and explore something more creative
-Want to start my own business, looking for more time on my hands
PM seems less intense. Looking at switching internally first but I wouldn't want to PM here for more than half a year tbh.
What's a good plan or good prep advice?
Alex FerhameProduct Manager
PM being less work is a notion made up by SWEs to justify getting paid more. Getting paid more should be enough in itself but they have to shrink the efforts of another department that, tbh, they need. So I'd say SWE is easier to juggle But if you can afford to pay for prep and you stilll decide to make the switch, my advice is to go with Product alliance. They have some pretty good reviews from some ex-SWE colleagues of mine. I used it to make a PM switch between companies (never been an SWE myself) but it was also an excellent resource for me. If you have PM friends, ask them to help you get some mock practice for interviews. They could also refer you if they're senior enough.
