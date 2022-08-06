19g6uky2h57o0 in
Are there any trends tech trends in the aviation industry?
adorableFounder
Some of this is military aviation and space: Cloud - they're not storing a lot of data locally anymore. AI/ML - Everything from killer drones to autonomous jet fighters to satellites. AI/ML/Data analysis - Satellite feeds, cell phone feeds, pretty much any data stream. This can be automated threat id and tracking to on-the-ground fire team coordination with drones and such. High-power anti-drone weapons - Microwaves, lasers, etc. to take down incoming threats quickly. Anyways, flip through the latest Aviation Weeks and you'll quickly get an idea what's being worked on.
