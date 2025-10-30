pandafeeder in
Im trying to escape IT but it keeps dragging me back
Basic question here. 4 years at company, bunch mergers happened, I'm still safe. But I'm burning out after 4 months of non stop projects and being slammed.
Should I get back to trying to land something with my new associates I cybersecurity ? Or just try to get basic certs for administration roles instead
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Honestly, I’d start job searching now while you’re finishing your cybersecurity degree. Even if you don’t switch right away, you’ll see what’s out there and what certs companies actually care about. That insight can save you from spending months studying something that won’t move the needle for your next role.
pandafeederInformation Technologist (IT)
I actually already have the Degree, it's just I am not really getting any bites with it. Is it because it's an associates and not a bachelors???
