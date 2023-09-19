📣 New York State's Pay Transparency Laws goes into effect this week

📣 New York State's Pay Transparency Laws went into effect this week and includes some new key information for remote workers.





Here's what you should know:





➡️ Employers in the state with at least four workers must include an hourly rate, salary or pay range for all advertised jobs and promotions. The job postings must include a job description if one exists.





➡️ The new law applies to internal and external job postings.





➡️ The new law applies to jobs in New York state and any remote positions that may be performed outside of the state, but report to a supervisor, office or other worksite in the state.





➡️ Job ads are covered regardless of whether they are posted by the employer directly or through a third-party, such as a recruiter or a job listing website. The onus is on the employer to ensure third parties include the required pay range.





➡️ Proposed amendments to New York City's pay transparency law would require disclosure of nonwage compensation associated with a position, such as bonuses, benefits, stocks and options. Additionally, if enacted, the amendments would require New York City employers to provide employees with the range of compensation, including nonwage compensation, for their job title annually and upon request.