Amazon PM Salary
Anyone know what Amazon’s L6 PM salary looks like post the increase to 350k max? A big jump or around the same comp for this level?
jinyangSoftware Engineer
Id say ~$300-$350k in total comp which is a pretty large jump, but base still seems to be quite similar as before, check out https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Product%20Manager&search=Amazon%20L6&yacstart=0&yacend=0&yaccheckbox=New%20Offers%20Only&timerangeradio=Past%20Year and sort by highest to lowest
19g615l1dqdijuTechnical Program Manager
TC is $270 for PM
