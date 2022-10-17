333hhhafjridha in
Moving to Software Engineering
Currently, I am a Data Engineer with CS background. I am planning to transition to Software Engineering in next 6-8 months. What should be my roadmap for preparation?
gojidem19Data Engineer
The biggest real-world diff between the two in most orgs is that SWE is usually aligned more with product which means roadmaps, deadlines, features, widgets getting shipped. It's more fast paced with shallower problem space. DE is more on the platform side. You often have to hustle less and get to go deep on problems and architecture. Your customers are internal. I think the WLB is better on the platform side but just my 2c.
333hhhafjridhaData Engineer
Thanks for pointing out the differences. I like the WLB I have as a DE, but at some point we want to increase our horizon and explore other areas.
