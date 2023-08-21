EngineerAtHeart in
Google second screening feedback - you did well, but hiring needs have shifted. What does this mean?
As the title says.
I had two screening rounds, both of which went well. The second was pretty much aced it and was very confident of moving forward.
However i got the feedback that hiring needs have shifted and they found other candidate who is more aligned to the new needs.
It also says my screening scores will be kept on file for the next few months, so I can apply for any other opportunities at google and I presume there won't be a screening round?
Is this just a polite way of saying the interview didn't go as well as i thought it did?
Has anyone seen this response from google before? If yes, were they able to get another interview later on?
BEDevSoftware Engineer
This is google for you. Back in March I passed my onsite interviews and was told that I will be moving to team matching stage, and then never heard back again from my recruiter
EngineerAtHeart
Ouch that must hurt, especially after passing the onsite. I'm sure you must have tried reaching out to the recruiter. Did you also try applying to other open opportunities?
