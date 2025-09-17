justneedhappiness in
Amazon FAR Team
Recently applied for a role at Amazon's Frontier AI and Research team. The recruiter send me a questionnaire with technical questions, which doesn't seem to be the norm for rest of Amazon. Does anyone know anything about this team? I couldn't find much information other than it was created when Covariant was bought by Amazon.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
From what I can see, FAR isn’t just another ML team. It grew out of Covariant’s robotics work and is focused on foundation models for perception and manipulation. The questionnaire probably checks for depth in robotics + ML, so I’d brush up on sim2real and vision-language-action ideas if you have that background.
