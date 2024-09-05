CMOHopeful in
Recruiter Outreach
Have you been contacted by recruiters lately? I am actively looking for a role and have been staying active and seeing what roles are out there. Usually I would have been contacted by now.
ElMarronProgram Manager
I've gotten a steady stream of them but only a small percentage of them were for quality jobs that actually align with my experience. Most of them were from those annoying tiny little technical recruiting firms for short term contract positions for peanuts. Then they get offended when I tell them no 😑
CMOHopefulMarketing
That is so crazy to me. They will look at your profile, see the skills and hope they can get your services for the cheap. 🤦🏾♂️. Thanks for your insight.
