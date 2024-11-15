Frankie in
Production Engineer @Meta
Can anyone please provide some insight into the a Production Engineering role at Meta?
How much software development is involved?
Is the pay band lower than SWE?
chuuj615Product Manager
Are you talking about their Production Engineer roles? I'm not seeing anything for a "Product Engineer" but I do see stuff for "Production Engineer." Assuming you mean Production Engineer, they're more of a hybrid between software and systems engineers. Their focus is on keeping operations running smoothly and scaling efficiently. PEs work in product and infrastructure teams and ensure reliability of the services.
FrankieSoftware Engineer
Yes, my mistake. I’m asking about production engineer. Thanks.
