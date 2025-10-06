ShivShakti in
Data Scientist Hierarchy in Honeywell India ?
Hi ,
Can someone working with Honeywell india or Ex - honeywell tell me , what is the hierarchy of data scientist roles in Honeywell?
Is it data scientist 1 -> data scientist 2 -> advanced data scientist -> sr. advanced data scientist -> lead data scientist -> principal data scientist -> fellow data scientist ?
investedData Scientist at Notion
Based on what I can see, it looks like it goes: Data Scientist I, Data Scientist II, Advanced, Senior Advanced, Lead Principal. No guarantees on if this is how it is for India too though, this could just be for America. You can find it on the levels site here, and also how it compares to other big companies: https://www.levels.fyi/t/data-scientist?countryId=254&compare=Facebook%2CGoogle%2CHoneywell%2CMicrosoft
